China, Italy to enhance cooperation on old city wall protection

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The city of Xi'an in northwest China 's Shaanxi Province and the Veneto region of Italy will strengthen cooperation on old city wall protection.

The Xi'an city wall management committee and the Association of Walled Towns of Veneto signed a memorandum of cooperation Wednesday, agreeing to enhance exchange and cooperation on old city wall protection as well as cultural and tourism development based on the old city wall.

According to the memorandum, the two sides will carry out long-term cooperation on diversity study and cultural utilization of old city wall protection.

The two sides also agreed to establish an old city wall alliance to push forward exchange and cultural cooperation between cities that have old city walls throughout the world.

Loredana Borghesan, the association's chairperson, said that she hopes to promote the friendship between Veneto and Xi'an and strengthen their communication and cooperation on culture, art, education, economy and trade.