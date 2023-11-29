China, Italy to explore cooperation on sci-tech innovation

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) -- More than 300 representatives from over 150 Chinese sci-tech institutions will discuss cooperation with their Italian counterparts at the China Italy Science, Technology and Innovation Week, which kicked off Wednesday in Beijing.

The two-day event will see in-depth discussions on a dozen fields, such as intelligent manufacturing, the art and design industry, cultural heritage conservation, youth innovation, next-generation information technology, agriculture, food and health, and green energy.