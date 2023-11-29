Open Menu

China, Italy To Explore Cooperation On Sci-tech Innovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China, Italy to explore cooperation on sci-tech innovation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) -- More than 300 representatives from over 150 Chinese sci-tech institutions will discuss cooperation with their Italian counterparts at the China Italy Science, Technology and Innovation Week, which kicked off Wednesday in Beijing.

The two-day event will see in-depth discussions on a dozen fields, such as intelligent manufacturing, the art and design industry, cultural heritage conservation, youth innovation, next-generation information technology, agriculture, food and health, and green energy.

Related Topics

Technology China Agriculture Beijing Italy Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

49 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

54 minutes ago

57 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

3 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

3 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

14 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

14 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

14 hours ago

More Stories From World