China, Italy vow to actively implement MoU BRI

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio agreed on Wednesday to carry out the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on jointly advancing the construction of the Belt and Road.

The important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries is being implemented, said Wang during their talks on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

He noted that next year, which marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy, is of great significance for the ties in linking the past with the future.

China stands ready to enhance coordination with the new Italian government, prepare for high-level exchanges, cement political mutual trust and push for a new development of bilateral relations, said Wang.

The two sides should implement the MoU on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and inject new impetus into the development of their ties through various means including making good use of the opportunities at the upcoming second China International Import Expo, which Italy is set to attend as a guest of honor this year, he said.

Wang said China would like to strengthen communication and coordination with Italy in international and regional affairs and jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade.

He also voiced the hope that Italy will continue to play a positive role in promoting China-Europe ties.

Di Maio, for his part, said Italy-China relations enjoy a strong momentum, which is of great significance.

Italy will earnestly implement the MoU on the BRI and expand the space for mutually beneficial cooperation with China, he said, adding that his country will not take discriminatory measures against specific countries or enterprises in information and communication technology.

Similar to Wang, the Italian foreign minister said the country looks forward to attending the second China International Import Expo.

Italy firmly upholds the one-China policy and would like to continue to play a positive role in promoting the healthy development of Europe-China relations, he added.