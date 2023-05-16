UrduPoint.com

China, Japan Defense Chiefs Hold Conversation Via Direct Phone Line For 1st Time - Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The defense ministers of China and Japan held a conversation through a direct phone line for the first time as part of the mechanism of maritime and air communications between the ministries of the two countries, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On the afternoon of May 16, Chinese State Councilor, Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Beijing for the first time held a telephone conversation with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada via a direct telephone line within the framework of the maritime and air communication mechanism of the defense ministries of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

