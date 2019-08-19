UrduPoint.com
China, Japan, ROK FMs To Meet In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:05 PM

The ninth meeting of foreign ministers of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will be held on Aug. 21 in Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Friday

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The ninth meeting of foreign ministers of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will be held on Aug. 21 in Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Hua Chunying said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting, attended by ROK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

She said they will exchange views on the preparation for the eighth China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting, cooperation among the three countries, and global and regional issues of common concern.

