China, Japan, ROK FMs to meet in Beijing

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The ninth meeting of foreign ministers of China Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will be held on Aug. 21 in Beijing , a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Hua Chunying said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting, attended by ROK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

She said they will exchange views on the preparation for the eighth China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting, cooperation among the three countries, and global and regional issues of common concern.