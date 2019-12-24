China, Japan, South Korea Agree to Support Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

The leadership of China, Japan and South Korea during a trilateral summit on Tuesday confirmed their commitment to facilitate the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The leadership of China, Japan and South Korea during a trilateral summit on Tuesday confirmed their commitment to facilitate the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gathered in the Chinese city of Chengdu to discuss trilateral cooperation, and the current situation in southeastern Asia and other key regions. During the summit, Moon and Abe had the first meeting at the highest level in 15 months, which lasted for about an hour, according to Japanese media.

"[We] had in-depth dialogue on the Korean Peninsula security conditions, in particular ... The three nations will continue to work together to resolve the problem politically," Premier Li said, as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

His sentiment was echoed by Moon.

"We have shared the perception that peace on the Korean Peninsula is in the interest of the three nations and agreed to make joint efforts for the substantive progress of denuclearization and peace [efforts] via early [continuation of] dialogue between North Korea and the United States," the South Korean president said.

The US-North Korea denuclearization talks hit a dead-end when the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing denuclearization talks is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms to the North Korean authorities.