China, Japan To Hold New Round Of Strategic Dialogue

China, Japan to hold new round of strategic dialogue

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba will hold a new round of China-Japan strategic dialogue on Aug. 10 in Japan, as agreed by both sides

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba will hold a new round of China-Japan strategic dialogue on Aug. 10 in Japan, as agreed by both sides.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Thursday.

She said that the two sides will exchange views on bilateral ties and international and regional issues of common concern.

China-Japan strategic dialogue is an important channel for the governments of the two countries to strengthen strategic communication, and the two sides resumed this round of strategic dialogue after seven years.

"China hopes to strengthen political mutual trust and further promote the improvement of bilateral ties through this dialogue," Hua said.

