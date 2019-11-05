China, Japan to promote cooperation on smart tech for aging

More than 300 scientists from China and Japan gathered together at a dialogue in China's tech hub Shenzhen, in a bit to provide better solutions for the aging problem with smart technologies

SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 300 scientists from China and Japan gathered together at a dialogue in China's tech hub Shenzhen, in a bit to provide better solutions for the aging problem with smart technologies.

The dialogue, which concluded on Sunday, sought to establish cooperative relations between the two countries on the research and manufacturing of intelligent elderly care products.

During the two-day event, participants from universities, research institutions and enterprises of China and Japan held in-depth discussions on topics including the integration of elderly care with information and communications technology, IoT, AI and big data.

China has enormous demand for elderly care, while Japan has advanced technologies and management experiences, said Zhu Jianwu, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, who also noted that the dialogue responded to the issues of common concerns.

It was co-hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology and Japan Science and Technology Agency.