China Joins Global Vaccination Initiative COVAX With Pledge of 10Mln Doses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) China has decided to join the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccination program initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and pledged to provide 10 million vaccine doses, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"China has officially joined the COVAX program.

At the request of WHO, China decided to provide 10 million vaccine doses to the program, which will be primarily used to meet emergency demands from developing countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a regular press briefing.

WHO is reviewing the emergency usage authorization of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, Wang added.

A number of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Chinese pharmaceutical companies have received official approval in several countries. Domestic COVID-19 vaccination programs have also started in China.