China Joins Russia For 1st Time Asking NATO Not To Admit New Members - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 11:00 PM

China has joined Russia for the first time in urging NATO not to expand any further, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Monday, commenting on a recent Russia-China joint statement

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signed a statement on International Relations Entering a New Era and Global Sustainable Development, in which the sides, inter alia, opposed "further enlargement of NATO."

"For the first time China joins on Russia in calling on NATO to stop admitting new members. This is an attempt to deny sovereign nations the right to make their own choices," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with the Polish president.

The NATO chief added that the alliance respects the decision of every nation concerning the accession, and stressed that the world should not return to the time of "spheres of influence."

In the security suggestions that Russia published for NATO and the United States in December, Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia. The US insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut.

