China Joins Russia in Condemning Western Meddling - State Council Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) China and Russia condemn attempts by the West to interfere with the internal issues of other countries, Xia Baolong, the director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, said on Tuesday.

"Russia and China condemn the West's attempts to meddle in countries' domestic affairs, speak decisively against imposing unilateral sanctions," Xia said during the 13th plenary session of the Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development.

The official also noted that the bilateral relations of Moscow and Beijing are characterized by high mutual trust, cooperation and strategic significance. Xia noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in February for the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, where he will have his first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in two years, which will result in the adoption of "a significant political document.

"

"During the last meeting, the leaders of the two countries stressed that attempts to drive a wedge between Russia and China are unacceptable," Xia stated.

The session took place earlier in the day at the multimedia press center of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in Moscow and was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation between China and Russia.