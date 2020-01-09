UrduPoint.com
China-Kazakhstan Oil Pipeline Transports 10.88 Mln Tonnes In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:05 PM

China-Kazakhstan oil pipeline transports 10.88 mln tonnes in 2019

The China-Kazakhstan oil pipeline has delivered more than 10.88 million tonnes of crude oil to China in 2019, said the PetroChina West Pipeline Company on Thursday

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The China-Kazakhstan oil pipeline has delivered more than 10.88 million tonnes of crude oil to China in 2019, said the PetroChina West Pipeline Company on Thursday.

With a total length of 2,800 kilometers, China's first overland cross-border crude oil pipeline runs from the city of Atyrau to Atasu in Kazakhstan, passes through the Alataw Pass and links up with PetroChina Dushanzi Petrochemical Company, one of China's major petrochemical producers in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The China-Kazakhstan pipeline has not only helped expand China's crude oil import channels but also diversified Kazakhstan's crude oil exports and strengthened energy cooperation between China and the countries along the Belt and Road.

Crude oil piped from Kazakhstan to China held steady last year. A total of 130 million tonnes of crude oil has been delivered to China from the commissioning of the pipeline in 2006 to Dec. 31, 2019, the pipeline operator said.

