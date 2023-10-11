Open Menu

China Land Port Handles Over 2,500 China-Europe Freight Train Trips

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) -- Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has handled over 2,500 China-Europe freight train trips so far this year, local railway authorities said on Wednesday.

Since the port launched its China-Europe freight train service in 2013, it has handled more than 13,000 China-Europe freight train trips.

The land port has been providing a green channel for China-Europe freight trains since the beginning of this year, improving the service's operational efficiency.

Erenhot Port is the largest land port between China and Mongolia. Currently, 69 China-Europe freight train routes run through the port, mainly exporting products with high added value such as new energy vehicles, machinery and household appliances.

