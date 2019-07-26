UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Landslide Death Toll Rises To 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:41 PM

China landslide death toll rises to 24

The death toll in a landslide that buried a village in southwest China rose to 24 on Friday, with 27 people still missing three days after the disaster, state media said

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The death toll in a landslide that buried a village in southwest China rose to 24 on Friday, with 27 people still missing three days after the disaster, state media said.

Four more bodies were found on Friday after five, including two children and a mother with a baby, were unearthed the day before in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, according to official news outlets.

Eleven people have been found alive since the side of a hill collapsed on 22 homes late Tuesday, covering them in thick mud.

Previous reports said 25 people were missing but the official Xinhua news agency raised the number to 27, saying non-residents who were visiting the village had not been counted.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered heavy flooding this year.

Related Topics

China Media

Recent Stories

Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates and th ..

12 minutes ago

Alia Bhatt channels her inner child; tells fans to ..

6 minutes ago

Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic walking the ramp at ICW

6 minutes ago

Karan Johar denies casting Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaa ..

6 minutes ago

Bangladesh flood death toll surpasses 100

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.