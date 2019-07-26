UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Landslide Death Toll Rises To 26

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:48 PM

China landslide death toll rises to 26

The death toll in a landslide that buried a village in southwest China rose to 26 on Friday following the discovery of two more bodies, state media said

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The death toll in a landslide that buried a village in southwest China rose to 26 on Friday following the discovery of two more bodies, state media said.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said 25 people were still missing three days after the disaster which struck in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province.

Two children and a mother with a baby -- who were unearthed on Thursday -- were among the dead, according to official news outlets.

Eleven people have been found alive since the side of a hill collapsed on 22 homes late Tuesday, covering them in thick mud.

CCTV broadcast footage of rescue workers trying to reach survivors on a huge mound of earth, with workers in orange overalls carrying a victim on a stretcher.

Related Topics

Dead China Orange Media

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

42 seconds ago

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

3 minutes ago

Truck ploughs into DR Congo roadside market, killi ..

3 minutes ago

Iniesta ready for face-off against ex-team Barcelo ..

3 minutes ago

Tears as French hope Pinot pulls out of Tour

3 minutes ago

Kashmir issue requires a democratic solution refle ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.