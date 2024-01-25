China landslide death toll rises to 44 after final body found

The death toll from a landslide in China's rugged southwest rose to 44 on Thursday, state media reported, after the body of the final missing person was found by responders

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The death toll from a landslide in China's rugged southwest rose to 44 on Thursday, state media reported, after the body of the final missing person was found by responders.

The landslide, which occurred in Yunnan province's Zhenxiong county before dawn on Monday, buried 18 homes and sparked the evacuation of more than 200 people.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported earlier Thursday evening that nine more bodies were uncovered at the scene, raising the death toll from 34 on Wednesday.

A few hours later, CCTV reported that the final missing body had been located, bringing the total to 44.

President Xi Jinping on Monday ordered "all-out" rescue efforts.

Following the disaster, 200 rescue workers braved frigid temperatures and a layer of snow in a race against the clock to find buried villagers.