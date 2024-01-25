China Landslide Death Toll Rises To 44 After Final Body Found
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The death toll from a landslide in China's rugged southwest rose to 44 on Thursday, state media reported, after the body of the final missing person was found by responders
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The death toll from a landslide in China's rugged southwest rose to 44 on Thursday, state media reported, after the body of the final missing person was found by responders.
The landslide, which occurred in Yunnan province's Zhenxiong county before dawn on Monday, buried 18 homes and sparked the evacuation of more than 200 people.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported earlier Thursday evening that nine more bodies were uncovered at the scene, raising the death toll from 34 on Wednesday.
A few hours later, CCTV reported that the final missing body had been located, bringing the total to 44.
President Xi Jinping on Monday ordered "all-out" rescue efforts.
Following the disaster, 200 rescue workers braved frigid temperatures and a layer of snow in a race against the clock to find buried villagers.
Recent Stories
Police taking steps to control traffic rules violations, underage driving
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements of general election
Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to evaluate combat readiness
Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat Regional Election Commissioner ..
Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ engine of economic growth: Dr Go ..
DC inspects construction of park
Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on election guidelines: Secretary Info
Caretaker Information, Interior ministers review arrangements for elections
Rs 633.3m fine imposed on 5679 power pilferers in 140 days
Federal Ombudsman visits KP Ombudsman Secretariat
PSL 9 supplementary, replacement draft on Monday
VC SAU congratulates four graduates for outstanding performance in competition
More Stories From World
-
India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals5 minutes ago
-
Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religious clashes1 hour ago
-
Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years1 hour ago
-
Deadly fighting grinds on in Gaza's Khan Yunis2 hours ago
-
Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years2 hours ago
-
Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
South Korean ruling party MP attacked in street: Yonhap3 hours ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's version of POW plane crash3 hours ago
-
Pioneering MP hails disability reform in Spain3 hours ago
-
China's energy storage capacity soars to support clean energy transition3 hours ago
-
China's Gansu reports robust foreign trade growth with ASEAN in 20233 hours ago
-
Guerreiro gets Bayern back on track as Union coach clashes with Sane3 hours ago