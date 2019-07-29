UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Landslide Kills Overabundance And Leave At Least 15 Missing

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

China landslide kills overabundance and leave at least 15 missing

At least 36 people are now known to have died in a landslide that struck a village in southern China.State-run local media also report that 15 people have been missing since a wave of mud buried more than 20 houses in the province of Guizhou

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 36 people are now known to have died in a landslide that struck a village in southern China.State-run local media also report that 15 people have been missing since a wave of mud buried more than 20 houses in the province of Guizhou.

Chinese authorities told Xinhua news agency that another 40 people had been rescued from the landslide in Shuicheng County, reported by BBC News.

Landslides are common in rural and mountainous areas of China, especially after heavy rain.Several other people have also been killed and thousands have been evacuated from their homes this year as a result of rain and flooding.

Related Topics

China Died Media From

Recent Stories

Strict action to be taken against schools promotin ..

1 minute ago

Shahid Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking practical measures for development of ..

3 minutes ago

PESCO team recovers Rs5 million dues in Mardan cir ..

7 minutes ago

Rights activists admire allocation of education bu ..

7 minutes ago

E-billing system in NHA to help improve transparen ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.