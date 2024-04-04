China-Laos Railway Handles 1.38 Million Tonnes Of Imports, Exports In Q1
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) During the first quarter of this year, the China-Laos Railway handled some 1.38 million tonnes of import and export goods, up 33.6 percent year on year, a quarterly record high, said Kunming Customs on Thursday.
The import and export goods transported via the China-Laos Railway have expanded from 583 varieties in the first month of its operation to about 3,000 varieties now.
Over the years, the railway's train operations have become more intensive. It began operations with two trains per day, and has since increased to 20 trains per day, according to the customs authorities.
As a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the 1,035-km China-Laos Railway connects Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with the Laotian capital Vientiane. It began operations in December 2021.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From World
-
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake13 seconds ago
-
Families shelter in tents as rescuers seek people cut off by Taiwan quake26 seconds ago
-
Dengue cases in Laos hit 1,837 in Q155 seconds ago
-
China's waterway investment soars in first 2 months1 minute ago
-
Biden, Netanyahu to speak Thursday following Gaza aid deaths: US official2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores3 hours ago
-
Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert3 hours ago
-
'Angry' South Korean voters turn to fledgling protest party3 hours ago
-
Diabetes drug shows promise against Parkinson's in clinical study3 hours ago
-
Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert4 hours ago
-
Foden hits hat-trick as Man City crush Aston Villa4 hours ago
-
Togo delays April elections over political reforms4 hours ago