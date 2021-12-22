UrduPoint.com

China-Laos Railway Sees Growth In Freight Transport

The China-Laos Railway has transported over 50,000 tonnes of goods since starting operation earlier this month, according to the China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd

As of Tuesday, the railway had handled 203 freight trains, of which 47 are cross-border cargo trains, with its legs in China and Laos transporting over 28,000 and more than 22,000 tonnes of goods, respectively.

China's major export commodities delivered via the railway included vegetables, fruits as well as mechanical and electrical products, while the country's major import commodities transported by the railway included natural rubber.

The China-Laos Railway connects Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province with the Lao capital Vientiane. It is the first overseas railway jointly constructed and operated by the two countries, adopting Chinese standards, and directly linking to China's railway network.

The 1,035-km railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, started operation on Dec. 3.

