UrduPoint.com

China-Laos Railway To Run Additional Passenger Trains

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

China-Laos Railway to run additional passenger trains

The Laos-China Railway Company (LCRC) has announced it will operate slower-speed trains in addition to the two existing high-speed EMU (electric multiple unit) trains to meet the growing needs of passengers

VIENTIANE, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Laos-China Railway Company (LCRC) has announced it will operate slower-speed trains in addition to the two existing high-speed EMU (electric multiple unit) trains to meet the growing needs of passengers.

The LCRC has been running two pairs of EMU trains every day, one pair between Vientiane and Boten bordering China, and another between Vientiane and the ancient capital of Luang Prabang.

The company is also planning to run an additional 120 km/h air-conditioned passenger train on the railway. The first such train has arrived in Vientiane on Tuesday.

According to the operation department of the LCRC, the train, with a total of 15 carriages including 14 hard-seated carriages and one soft sleeping car, can carry 1,664 passengers.

The LCRC is currently preparing for the opening of the 120 km/h train in accordance with the local demands, and the specific opening time and the number of carriages will be further clarified.

As of Tuesday, the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway had run 146 pairs of EMU passenger trains, transporting 144,610 passengers, with a maximum of 2,804 on Jan. 3 and an average occupancy rate of 68.76 percent.

With the approaching of the Lao New Year, the LCRC is studying and formulating an operation plan of additional trains during the most important festival in Laos.

The China-Laos Railway connects Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province with the Lao capital Vientiane. The 1,035-km cross-border railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, was launched on Dec. 3, 2021.

Related Topics

China Company Road Car Kunming Vientiane Laos

Recent Stories

Tonga reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

Tonga reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong unveils $22 bn budget for virus plagued ..

Hong Kong unveils $22 bn budget for virus plagued economy

1 minute ago
 South Korea Voices Concern Over Japan's Sado Mine ..

South Korea Voices Concern Over Japan's Sado Mine Heritage Bid to UNESCO - Repor ..

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Says UN Secretary General Under Western Pre ..

Lavrov Says UN Secretary General Under Western Pressure Over Ukrainian Crisis

1 minute ago
 PNCA to organize one-day woodcut workshop tomorrow ..

PNCA to organize one-day woodcut workshop tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Uniper Upbeat About Nord Stream 2, Hopes for Proje ..

Uniper Upbeat About Nord Stream 2, Hopes for Project's Full Completion - Company ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>