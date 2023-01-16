China Launches 14 New Satellites

China successfully launched a Long March-2D rocket on Sunday, sending 14 new satellites into space, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :China successfully launched a Long March-2D rocket on Sunday, sending 14 new satellites into space, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The rocket blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 11:14 a.

m. (Beijing Time).

The satellites, including Qilu-2 and Qilu-3, have entered their planned orbits. This was the 462nd flight mission using the Long March rocket series.