China Launches 1st Satellite Of 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) China on Tuesday launched its first satellite of the year aboard the indigenously-built Long March-3B rocket, state media reported.
The Shijian-25 satellite aims to verify technologies for satellite fuel replenishment and life extension services, according to the Shanghai academy of Spaceflight Technology.
The rocket was launched at 4 a.m. local time (2000GMT on Monday) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern Sichuan province.
The mission marked China’s first rocket launch of 2025 and the 555th flight of the Long March rocket series.
