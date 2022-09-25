UrduPoint.com

China Launches 2 Satellites Into Orbit Using Kuaizhou-1A Launch Vehicle - Space Agency

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 09:50 AM

China Launches 2 Satellites Into Orbit Using Kuaizhou-1A Launch Vehicle - Space Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) China successfully launched two satellites into orbit using the Kuaizhou-1A launch vehicle, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) said on Sunday.

The launch took place at 6:55 local time (22:55 GMT) from the Taiyuan space field located in China's northern province of Shanxi, the agency said.

Two satellites - Shiyan-14 and Shiyan-15 - will be used for scientific experiments, as well as for disaster prevention and urban planning.

This launch was the 18th for the Kuaizhou-1 carrier rockets since the first launch was carried out in January 2017.

In 2021, China set a new national record of 55 space launches per year. The previous record of 39 launches was first registered in 2018 and then repeated in 2020. Meanwhile, the record holder for the number of space launches per year is the Soviet Union, with 108 flights registered in 1982. It is followed by the United States with 77 launches in 1966.

Related Topics

China Vehicle Taiyuan United States January Sunday 2017 2018 2020 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

41 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

9 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

9 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

10 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.