China Launches 2 Satellites Into Orbit Using Kuaizhou-1A Launch Vehicle - Space Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) China successfully launched two satellites into orbit using the Kuaizhou-1A launch vehicle, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) said on Sunday.

The launch took place at 6:55 local time (22:55 GMT) from the Taiyuan space field located in China's northern province of Shanxi, the agency said.

Two satellites - Shiyan-14 and Shiyan-15 - will be used for scientific experiments, as well as for disaster prevention and urban planning.

This launch was the 18th for the Kuaizhou-1 carrier rockets since the first launch was carried out in January 2017.

In 2021, China set a new national record of 55 space launches per year. The previous record of 39 launches was first registered in 2018 and then repeated in 2020. Meanwhile, the record holder for the number of space launches per year is the Soviet Union, with 108 flights registered in 1982. It is followed by the United States with 77 launches in 1966.