China launches 4 satellites into space

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) China on Tuesday launched four satellites into space on a maiden flight by the country’s Long March-6C rocket, state media reported.

The satellites were blasted into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi province.

Neptune-01, Smart-1C, optical satellite and a high-resolution video satellite were part of the single launch.

This also marked the 520th flight mission of the home-made Long March rocket series.