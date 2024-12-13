China Launches 5 Experiment Satellites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) China on Thursday sent a group of five experiment satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The five satellites were launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 3:17 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.
The launch was the 551st mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
