China launches 5 experiment satellites

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) China on Thursday sent a group of five experiment satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The five satellites were launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 3:17 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.

The launch was the 551st mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.