China launches 8 satellites into space from sea

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) China on Tuesday launched at least eight new satellites into space from sea, state media reported.

The satellites were aboard a commercial Smart Dragon-3 rocket and the blasting-off event was held in waters near Haiyang city in eastern Shandong province on Tuesday, according to the Xinhua news Agency.

All the satellites were placed into their planned orbit.

It was the fourth launch of the Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket.