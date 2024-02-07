Open Menu

China Launches Campaign To Combat Movie Piracy During Spring Festival Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) In the run-up to the Spring Festival, relevant Chinese authorities have launched a targeted campaign to protect the copyright of films screened during the holiday season, according to the National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC) on Wednesday.

The campaign, jointly initiated by the NCAC, the China Film Administration, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, adopts measures such as issuing preemptive warnings to major online service providers and cinemas and stepping up routine law enforcement and internet-based scrutiny, to further safeguard the copyright of films at the box office.

During the campaign, the supervision and monitoring over cinemas and relevant online service providers have also been further enhanced, with reinforced efforts to handle cases involving unauthorized recording of movies at the box office and dissemination of illegal movie copies.

