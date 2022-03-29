China Launches Chang Zheng 6 Carrier Rocket Powered by Hybrid Fuel - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) China's modified Chang Zheng 6 carrier rocket was successfully launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province in the country's north, China Central Television reported on Tuesday.

The launch was carried out on March 29, 2022, at 05:50 p.m. local time (09:50 GMT), according to the report.

According to the China Aerospace Science and Technology, this was the first launch of the Chinese carrier rocket powered by hybrid fuel. The rocket's total length is about 164 feet and its carrying capacity is estimated at at least four tonnes.

This environmentally friendly next-generation rocket launched two satellites designed for space exploration and monitoring national land resources.