China Launches Chang'e 6 Lunar Probe
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
WENCHANG (China) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd May, 2024) China launched a robotic spacecraft, Chang'e 6, for a groundbreaking mission to the far side of the moon.
A Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket, carrying China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.
This mission not only marks a significant step in lunar exploration but also highlights the collaborative efforts of multiple nations in advancing scientific knowledge.
The Chang'e 6 mission is carrying payloads, including satellites, from Pakistan, France, Italy and Sweden, underscoring the international cooperation in lunar exploration.
It is the first of three ambitious missions planned by China, aimed at laying the groundwork for future crewed landings and the establishment of a lunar base, particularly at the moon's south pole.
The Chang'e 6 lunar probe and Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket were transferred to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan last week.
Functional checks, joint test work and propellant filling were carried out before the launch.
After the lunar probe and carrier rocket arrived at the launch site in January and March, respectively, the assembly, testing and other preparations were successively completed.
The probe is set to collect samples from the far side of the moon in a mission that will be the first of its kind in human history.
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, officials from SUPARCO and Institute of Space Technology (IST) witnessed the launch.
