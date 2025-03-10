China launches communication technology test satellite

(@FahadShabbir)

XICHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) China sent a new test satellite for communication technology into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern Sichuan Province early on Monday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B rocket at 1:17 a.m. (Beijing Time). It has entered the planned orbit, marking the success of the launch, according to the launch center.

The satellite will be mainly used to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation, said the center. This launch was the 562nd mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-3B rocket carrying a test satellite for communication technology blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2025.

Launched at 1:17 a.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has entered the planned orbit, marking the success of the launch, according to the launch center.