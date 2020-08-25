UrduPoint.com
China Launches Competition To Boost Youth Innovation, Entrepreneurship

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:38 PM

China has launched a major innovation and entrepreneurship competition for youth. With a combination of online and offline activities, this year's competition will focus on providing services for entrepreneurial youth as well as long-term support to their start-up projects, said a statement by the Communist Youth League of China Central Committee

Candidates will compete in categories including commercial and industrial, agricultural, rural and internet-related areas.The shortlisted projects will have access to further support in the form of investment docking and project incubation.

The competition, the seventh of its kind since 2014, has attracted more than 450,000 teams and 2 million participants over the years.

