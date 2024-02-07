China launches construction of biomedical platform for disease research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) China launched the construction of an innovative platform for molecular imaging and theranostic medical probes in Huairou Science City in the northeastern suburbs of Beijing on Wednesday, according to Peking University, which is leading the project.

The platform, with a planned construction area of 29,000 square meters and a total investment of approximately 630 million Yuan (about 88.67 million U.S. Dollars), is a key part of the multi-modal and multi-scale biomedical imaging project, one of the major national scientific and technological infrastructure, which was completed in Huairou Science City in 2022 and began trial operations last year, said Yang Zhi, a scientist at Peking University's National Biomedical Imaging Center.

The platform is scheduled to be put into operation in June 2026. Upon completion, it will help the full-function operation of imaging facilities and facilitate technology transformation. It will also be able to observe the entire process of disease occurrence with more precision as well as panoramically study and analyze major scientific issues in biomedicine.