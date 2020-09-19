UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches Counter-mechanism To US Sanctions List

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:49 PM

China launches counter-mechanism to US sanctions list

China said on Saturday it had officially implemented a mechanism enabling it to restrict foreign entities, a much-anticipated move seen as retaliation to US penalties against Chinese companies such as Huawei

Shanghai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ):China said on Saturday it had officially implemented a mechanism enabling it to restrict foreign entities, a much-anticipated move seen as retaliation to US penalties against Chinese companies such as Huawei.

An announcement by the Ministry of Commerce did not mention any specific foreign entities, but broadly spelled out the factors that could trigger punitive measures, which may include fines, restriction of business activities and investment in China, and the entry of personnel or equipment into the country.

Related Topics

Business China May Commerce Huawei

Recent Stories

Any hasty decision to close schools will destroy e ..

7 minutes ago

Mahira Khan’s video riding bike goes viral

18 minutes ago

Meddling in Belarus's Affairs Via UN Inadmissible, ..

15 minutes ago

Polio campaign inaugurates in Munda Dir

18 minutes ago

Polio drive kicks off in Multan

18 minutes ago

Senator Faisal Javed pays Rs46,127 taxes, FBR clar ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.