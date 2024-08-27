China launches direct flight between Guangzhou, Islamabad to boost connectivity

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) China Southern Airlines has successfully launched a new direct flight route between Guangzhou and Islamabad, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between the two nations.

A flight numbered CZ8069 took off from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN), China, on August 25, carrying 163 passengers bound for Islamabad International Airport (ISB), Pakistan. The successful departure marks the official launch of the direct flight route between the two cities.

The route's launch comes shortly after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on August 1 that the country will offer visa-free entry to Chinese citizens starting from August 14, to boost economic and industrial collaboration between the two countries.

Operated by a Boeing 787, the Guangzhou-Islamabad route will run three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The scheduled departure time from Guangzhou is 15:40 Beijing time, with an estimated arrival in Islamabad at 19:35 local time (22:35 Beijing time).

The total flight duration is approximately six hours and 55 minutes, CEN reported on Tuesday.

The new direct route is expected to significantly reduce travel time and costs, further enhancing the exchange between the two countries and even the whole region. Among the inaugural flight's passengers were not only tour groups but also a significant number of business travelers and returning expatriates.

"This route is the latest addition to our growing network of flights between China and Pakistan, including routes from Urumqi to Islamabad, Urumqi to Lahore, Urumqi to Islamabad via Kashgar, and Guangzhou to Lahore," noted source from China Southern Airlines, adding that the airline emphasized its commitment to accelerating the development of routes under the Belt and Road Initiative.