Open Menu

China Launches Emergency Response For Flood-hit Anhui

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM

China launches emergency response for flood-hit Anhui

Chinese authorities on Monday updated a Level-III emergency response for disaster relief as heavy rains have led to flooding in east China's Anhui Province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Chinese authorities on Monday updated a Level-III emergency response for disaster relief as heavy rains have led to flooding in east China's Anhui Province.

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction has dispatched a team to inspect the disaster situation and offer guidance and support to local disaster relief endeavors, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Rainstorms in Anhui have affected 811,000 residents and forced 195,000 people to evacuate, local authorities said on Sunday.

China has a four-level emergency response system for disaster relief, with Level IV being the lowest level and Level I the highest.

Related Topics

China Sunday Rains

Recent Stories

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days o ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days of immense hardwork

10 minutes ago
 CM for completing digitization of Quetta district' ..

CM for completing digitization of Quetta district's land records within 2 months

6 minutes ago
 AJK President for vibrant approach to seek Europea ..

AJK President for vibrant approach to seek European nations' help for early sett ..

6 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan to organize 'Radio Pothohar Mela' o ..

Radio Pakistan to organize 'Radio Pothohar Mela' on 4th July

7 minutes ago
 ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation not to affect peopl ..

‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation not to affect people of KP, Balochistan: Minister ..

7 minutes ago
 Emergency landing in Brazil after turbulence injur ..

Emergency landing in Brazil after turbulence injuries

7 minutes ago
12 Pakistani women cricketers participate in ACC W ..

12 Pakistani women cricketers participate in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

7 minutes ago
 Wawrinka, 39, makes flying start at Wimbledon

Wawrinka, 39, makes flying start at Wimbledon

7 minutes ago
 Mauritania president re-elected in stable outlier ..

Mauritania president re-elected in stable outlier in turbulent region

19 minutes ago
 Global stocks rally, euro climbs, tracking French ..

Global stocks rally, euro climbs, tracking French election

19 minutes ago
 Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean isla ..

Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean island of Carriacou

16 minutes ago
 Norway blocks unique real estate sale in Arctic Sv ..

Norway blocks unique real estate sale in Arctic Svalbard

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World