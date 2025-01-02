China Launches Emergency Response To Earthquake In Ningxia
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Chinese authorities have activated a level-four disaster-relief emergency response after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Yongning County in Yinchuan, the capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Thursday.
A work team has been dispatched to aid local relief operations in the affected areas, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 38.4 degrees north and a longitude of 106.
22 degrees east, whick struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
No casualties have been reported.
At 4:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday, another earthquake -- this one with a magnitude of 4.6 -- jolted Jinfeng District in Yinchuan, the center said.
The epicenter of the second quake was located at a latitude of 38.41 degrees north and a longitude of 106.26 degrees east, according to the center.
