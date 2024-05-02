China Launches Fourth Civil Code Publicity Month Campaign
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) China launched the fourth monthly campaign promoting the Civil Code in May, focusing on optimizing the legal business environment, the Ministry of Justice said on Thursday.
According to a plan for the campaign this year, it will address urgent concerns of market entities and the people. It will continue to carry out publicity of the Civil Code and other related laws and regulations to promote the new quality productive forces and create a favorable environment for high-quality development.
The campaign will deepen the study and promotion of the Civil Code, focusing on issues such as equal protection, fair competition, and risk prevention.
It will also facilitate the study and promotion of laws, regulations, and policies closely related to optimizing the legal business environment.
The plan requires all relevant departments and industries to implement the "who enforces the law, who popularizes the law" responsibility system and organize legal knowledge competitions and activities to enhance the legal literacy of private entrepreneurs.
