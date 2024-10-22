China launches international cataract training to enhance eye care collaboration

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The 10th International Training Course on Cataract Prevention and Treatment officially commenced in Changsha, Hunan, China.

The event organized by the Department of International Cooperation, the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and hosted by AIER Eye Hospital Group, the 15-day training welcomes 15 ophthalmologists from six countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, including Pakistan, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, Mongolia, and Mexico.

During the training, participants will receive professional training in cataract phacoemulsification techniques, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

Sara Ben Addou Idrissi, an ophthalmologist from Morocco, emphasized the urgency of addressing cataracts, a leading cause of reversible blindness globally, particularly in resource-limited areas where many patients struggle to access timely treatment. "This training will empower us to tackle this challenge and reignite hope for countless patients. I look forward to applying the knowledge and skills I've gained when I return to Morocco, significantly improving the quality of life for our patients," Idrissi noted.

The course will leverage the "AIER International Clinical Training Center," featuring a comprehensive curriculum that includes theoretical lectures, hands-on surgical training, simulator practice, video critiques, operating room observations, and thematic workshops.

Renowned experts in ophthalmology will guide participants in cataract prevention and phacoemulsification techniques, aiming to cultivate professionals in developing countries, share China's surgical expertise, and enhance cooperation in blindness prevention and eye care technology.

This training program is the only ophthalmology aid initiative supported by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology for developing countries, aimed at improving cataract diagnosis and treatment capabilities. It also seeks to foster academic and clinical exchanges between China and countries along the Belt and Road Initiative.

Since 2012, the group has hosted nine such international training courses, providing hundreds of ophthalmologists from various developing nations with specialized training in cataract phacoemulsification, benefitting tens of thousands of cataract patients and contributing to the global fight against blindness.

