China Launches International Cataract Training To Enhance Eye Care Collaboration
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The 10th International Training Course on Cataract Prevention and Treatment officially commenced in Changsha, Hunan, China.
The event organized by the Department of International Cooperation, the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and hosted by AIER Eye Hospital Group, the 15-day training welcomes 15 ophthalmologists from six countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, including Pakistan, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, Mongolia, and Mexico.
During the training, participants will receive professional training in cataract phacoemulsification techniques, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.
Sara Ben Addou Idrissi, an ophthalmologist from Morocco, emphasized the urgency of addressing cataracts, a leading cause of reversible blindness globally, particularly in resource-limited areas where many patients struggle to access timely treatment. "This training will empower us to tackle this challenge and reignite hope for countless patients. I look forward to applying the knowledge and skills I've gained when I return to Morocco, significantly improving the quality of life for our patients," Idrissi noted.
The course will leverage the "AIER International Clinical Training Center," featuring a comprehensive curriculum that includes theoretical lectures, hands-on surgical training, simulator practice, video critiques, operating room observations, and thematic workshops.
Renowned experts in ophthalmology will guide participants in cataract prevention and phacoemulsification techniques, aiming to cultivate professionals in developing countries, share China's surgical expertise, and enhance cooperation in blindness prevention and eye care technology.
This training program is the only ophthalmology aid initiative supported by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology for developing countries, aimed at improving cataract diagnosis and treatment capabilities. It also seeks to foster academic and clinical exchanges between China and countries along the Belt and Road Initiative.
Since 2012, the group has hosted nine such international training courses, providing hundreds of ophthalmologists from various developing nations with specialized training in cataract phacoemulsification, benefitting tens of thousands of cataract patients and contributing to the global fight against blindness.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From World
-
Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine25 seconds ago
-
GM results top expectations on strong auto pricing10 minutes ago
-
Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP40 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says 13 killed in Israel strike near south Beirut hospital40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy College Beijing holds annual Students Council Investiture ceremony1 hour ago
-
King Charles caps Australia trip with Opera House bash2 hours ago
-
Global Health Exhibition 2024 kicks off with SAR50 billion investments2 hours ago
-
KFSHRC strives to integrate Robotic Surgery in all operating rooms, Says CEO2 hours ago
-
Education Minister sponsors anniversary of UNESCO center of quality and excellence2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Health launches digital twin feature on Sehhaty App2 hours ago
-
GACA issues airports performance report for Sept 20242 hours ago
-
China launches new satellite for ground radar calibration, imaging tests3 hours ago