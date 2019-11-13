(@imziishan)

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) Wednesday launched an international agricultural science program to strengthen cooperation between CAAS and its global partners in developing cutting-edge agricultural science and technology.

The program, CAASTIP, unveiled during the 6th Global Forum of Leaders for Agricultural Science and Technology, held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, plans to invest 10 million U.S. Dollars in the coming five years to promote scientific research and innovation in frontier, basic and key fields to meet the common challenges of global agricultural development, and to push forward the research and development of emerging technologies.

More than 20 agricultural institutions from other countries and international organizations attending the forum showed interest and willingness to participate in the program.

CAAS has established an extensive network of international collaboration and partnered with agricultural research institutions from more than 100 countries and regions, 40 international organizations, multinational companies and funding units.

Over 400 representatives of senior officials and renowned scholars from agricultural research institutions of 39 countries and relevant international agricultural organizations participated in the forum with a theme of "Green Development of Agriculture and Rural Areas Driven by Science and Technology."