China launches live-fire drills near Myanmar border

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) China launched its three-day live-fire drills near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, state-run media reported.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command said it organized army troops to conduct armed patrols and joint air-ground patrols at the border frontlines in Ruili, Zhenkang, and other areas, Global Times reported.

"The purpose was to test the rapid mobility, three-dimensional control, and joint strike capabilities of the theater troops, as well as to maintain security and stability in the border regions," said PLA.

In April too, the Chinese military conducted live-fire drills along the China-Myanmar border.

Early this year, at least five Chinese citizens were injured when artillery shells fired from Myanmar landed in Chinese territory in Nansan, a subtropical town near Myanmar. Later, Beijing also lodged a protest with Myanmar.