China Launches National Service System To Support Novel Coronavirus Research

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:21 PM

China launches national service system to support novel coronavirus research

The information on the first strain of the novel coronavirus, isolated by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has been released at a newly-launched national research service system Friday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The information on the first strain of the novel coronavirus, isolated by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has been released at a newly-launched national research service system Friday.

The website of the service system is http://nmdc.cn/#/nCoV. Electron microscopic images of the virus, primers and probes for virus detection are also available on the site.

Jointly set up by the center and the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the service system will release the virus-related sci-tech resources and data in time to offer research support.

It also establishes a global coronavirus resources database by integrating global coronavirus gene and genomic data, according to the academy.

China's Ministry of Science and Technology has recently launched eight emergency research projects to help deal with the latest novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

