China launches nationwide cultural activities for disabled people

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) China has launched a nationwide campaign of cultural activities for people with disabilities in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

From April to November, week-long cultural activities for the disabled will take place across the country. These activities will include reading sessions at service facilities for the disabled, book donations for disabled people at communities and in rural areas, and group outings to cultural venues.

A circular on the campaign previously issued by the China Disabled Persons' Federation, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Press and Publication Administration stressed the focus on the grassroots level, urging efforts to expand the forms and content of cultural activities to enrich the cultural lives of people with disabilities.

An average of over 6,000 exclusive cultural activities for disabled people are held every year in China, according to data.

Public libraries across China currently have a total of 35,176 exclusive seats for the disabled, with 146.64 million braille books and more than 2.28 billion items of audio-visual materials, data showed.