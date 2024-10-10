China Launches Nationwide Sample Survey Of Population Changes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) China will conduct a nationwide sample survey of population changes this year to accurately and promptly monitor the country's demographic development and provide basic information for its population policies, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.
From Oct. 10 to Nov. 30, selected residents will be asked about their basic information, including age, gender, ethnic groups, educational levels, job positions, marital and fertility status and housing conditions.
The reference time for the survey will be Nov. 1, 2024, said the NBS.
