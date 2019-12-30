UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches New Law To Protect Doctors

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:24 PM

China launches new law to protect doctors

The announcement comes days after a female doctor was stabbed to death at a Beijing hospital

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) The announcement comes days after a female doctor was stabbed to death at a Beijing hospital.The law bans any organization or individual from threatening or harming the personal safety or dignity of medical workers, according to state media.It will take effect on 1 June next year.Yang Wen was working at Beijing Civil Aviation General Hospital's emergency ward on 24 December when she was attacked by a man.Chinese media claims he was related to a patient who was receiving treatment on the ward.Zhao Ning, an official at the National Health Commission said: "We are deeply aggrieved and enraged by this incident, particularly as the relevant law was being deliberated."Under the new law, those "disturbing the medical environment, or harming medical workers' safety and dignity" will be given administrative punishments such as detention or a fine.

It will also punish people found illegally obtaining, using or disclosing people's private healthcare information.It's not the first case of a death or violence in a Chinese hospital.According to CGTN, there were at least 12 "medical incidents" involving violence and two medical workers were killed in 2018 alone.

A recent survey by Dingxiang Yuan, an online site for healthcare professionals, found85% of doctors had experienced violence in their workplace.The article went on to add: "Doctors are responsible for protecting society from diseases.

Who protects doctors?"An article in medical journal The Lancet claims there are many reasons why doctors in Chinese hospitals are under threat.Poor funding can result in errors or breakdowns in communication between doctors and patients, while other factors include negative media reports about medical staff, unrealistic expectations and large healthcare bills for families on low incomes.Media captionJohn Sudworth looks at the rise in attacks at Chinese hospitalsIn October, a female doctor was fatally stabbed by a cancer patient at a hospital in Lanzhou.In August 2018, a doctor at a Tianjin hospital was stabbed to death by three men.A few months before, a doctor in Anhui province was stabbed to death following an argument with the husband of a patient.Some hospitals have even resorted to teaching its medical staff self defence.

Related Topics

Poor China Fine Doctor Lanzhou Tianjin Beijing Man SITE June August October December 2018 Cancer Media From

Recent Stories

Putin thanks Trump for foiling New Year attacks

5 minutes ago

Texas church shooting: Two fatally shot before gun ..

2 minutes ago

China economic growth not losing steam

2 minutes ago

Taliban say have 'no ceasefire plans' in Afghanist ..

2 minutes ago

Deliveries of Russian MC-21 Aircraft to Non-CIS Ai ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says US Did Not Inform Moscow of Plans to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.