China Launches New Optical Remote-sensing Satellite

Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:16 AM

China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 12:57 a.m. on Monday (Beijing Time)

XICHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 12:57 a.m. on Monday (Beijing Time).

The high-orbit optical remote-sensing satellite, Gaofen-13, was sent into orbit by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

This satellite will serve economic development by providing information services. It will mainly be used for land surveys, crop yield estimations, environmental protection, weather forecasting, and early warnings, as well as disaster prevention and mitigation.

Monday's launch was the 349th by the Long March rocket series.

