China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellite

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

China launches new remote sensing satellite

XICHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- China on Thursday successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the satellite Yaogan-39 lifted off at 8:24 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The launch was the 490th mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.

