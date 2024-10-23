Open Menu

China Launches New Remote-sensing Satellite Group

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

China launches new remote-sensing satellite group

XICHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) China launched a Long March-2C carrier rocket on Wednesday to place a new group of remote-sensing satellites in space.

The satellites of the Yaogan-43 03 group were launched at 9:09 a.m.

(Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and entered the preset orbit.

They will be mainly used for tests on new technologies for low-orbit constellations.

This was the 542nd flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

