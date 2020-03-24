UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellites

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:22 PM

China launches new remote sensing satellites

China successfully sent a group of new remote sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday

XICHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :China successfully sent a group of new remote sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday.

Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, this group of satellites was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:43 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellites have entered the planned orbits.

This satellite group will work as a constellation for electromagnetic environment detection and related technological tests.

The satellites were developed by the Innovation academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. And the carrier rocket was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Tuesday's launch was the 329th mission of the Long March rocket series.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March Vehicle Xichang Beijing Family From Satellites

Recent Stories

China completes new large solar telescope

1 minute ago

China's tourist island cleared of COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Exceed 27,000 With 11 ..

1 minute ago

Venezuela Receives 10,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Fr ..

1 minute ago

Cutlery exports increase 7.80% in 8 months

1 minute ago

COVID-19; Rashid fears to suspend trains services ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.