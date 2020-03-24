China launches new remote sensing satellites

China successfully sent a group of new remote sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday

XICHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :China successfully sent a group of new remote sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday.

Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, this group of satellites was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:43 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellites have entered the planned orbits.

This satellite group will work as a constellation for electromagnetic environment detection and related technological tests.

The satellites were developed by the Innovation academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. And the carrier rocket was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Tuesday's launch was the 329th mission of the Long March rocket series.