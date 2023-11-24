Open Menu

China Launches New Round Of Statistics Inspections

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) -- China's National Bureau of Statistics has decided to start a new round of regular inspections from late November which will focus on six provincial-level regions and two central government organs, in a bid to crack down on statistics fraud and improve data quality.

The eight inspection teams dispatched to Inner Mongolia, Anhui, Hubei, Guangxi, Sichuan, and Yunnan as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Commerce, will also be responsible for a series of other tasks, including the handling of violations of laws and regulations, rectifying of problems found in previous inspections and implementation of the fifth national economic census.

Starting in 2019, the bureau organized 56 teams to conduct the first round of regular statistics inspections of local regions across China as well as 12 central government organs.

