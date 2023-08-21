Open Menu

China Launches New Satellite For Earth Observation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 05:31 PM

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday.

The satellite, Gaofen-12 04, was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 1:45 a.m.

(Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.

It will be used in a variety of fields, including land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster relief. The launch marks the 484th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

Related Topics

China Long March Road Beijing From

Recent Stories

DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develo ..

DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develop logistics and trade in Great ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows h ..

Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows healthy environment and sustain ..

4 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istan ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istanbul

4 minutes ago
 Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted t ..

Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted to safe places

4 minutes ago
 National Club defeats Civil Tigers

National Club defeats Civil Tigers

4 minutes ago
 President’s secretariat seeks Secretary Waqar Ah ..

President’s secretariat seeks Secretary Waqar Ahmed’s removal day after Dr. ..

10 minutes ago
FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Special ..

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Specialised Tax Agent’ transformati ..

19 minutes ago
 Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says B ..

Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says Babar Azam

23 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Is ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Istanbul

18 minutes ago
 Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; ..

Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; joins Ministry of Economy’s ..

34 minutes ago
 Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast c ..

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast cancer campaign

1 hour ago
 Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedica ..

Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedicated by 6 major UAE banks: UBF

1 hour ago

More Stories From World